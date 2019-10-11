|
Katherine J. Landers
Philadelphia, PA
Katherine J. Landers of Philadelphia, Penn. died Oct. 7, 2019 at age 94. Wife of the late Joseph J. Landers. Mother of Savannahian Mary K. (Stewart Dohrman) and Philadelphia-area residents Nancy, John (Sue), Richard (Mary B.), Jim (Lesley Fredericks), and Joe (Mary D.). Also survived by her loving companion Sol Stark, 11 grandchildren, 2 great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins.
Born in 1924 in the Germantown section of Philadelphia, she was a beloved only child to John and Anna Kiely.
Kay raised her own six children with an abundance of patience, never raising her voice and bearing their jokes and endless teasing with unfailing good humor.
She went back to school at age 47 to pursue a nursing degree, becoming an LPN and working more than two decades as a nursing home nurse. It was a profession that suited her even-tempered, unflappable disposition.
Never a big traveler she nevertheless undertook the adventure of flying for the first time when she was in her late sixties and flew to Malawi to visit her daughter Mary and son-in-law Stewart who were stationed in the Peace Corps there. When their rental car broke down on a rural dirt road, she gamely hitchhiked with them back to town.
Kay practiced what one of her daughters called a "compassionate kookiness." Exhibit A was when in her 70s she captured live squirrels in her attic using a Hav-a-hart trap and then carried them with her to the hairdresser (where she was headed anyway; she was also thrifty) to release them far enough away that they wouldn't return. They didn't. She'd routinely carry live ants out of her kitchen on a scrap of paper.
She lived out her Catholic faith in a myriad of everyday ways. "Don't say hate," she'd admonish her kids. And she herself never really expressed even a dislike for anyone. "If you can't say something nice, don't say anything at all," she'd say, quoting her father. And she lived it, too. She believed strongly in giving others the benefit of the doubt. "Maybe he had a headache," she'd offer when someone's behavior was less than stellar.
She is already missed.
Funeral mass was held at St. Catherine of Siena R.C. Church, Horsham, PA on Oct. 11. Interment will be held at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to a .
