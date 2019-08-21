|
|
Savannnah - Katherine Krauss Coughlin Katherine Krauss Coughlin, 87, of Savannah, GA died Monday August 19, 2019 at her home with her family. Born in Brunswick, GA, she was the daughter of the late William Leonard Krauss and Leona Crumley Krauss. Katherine was a member of the Catholic Faith. She graduated from St. Vincent's Academy and worked for the telephone company in her early years. She was preceded in death by her parents and brothers, William Krauss, Irvin Krauss (Ruth), and James Krauss. Katherine married and has five surviving children; Elizabeth Youngblood (Jerry), Jamie Coughlin, James Coughlin, Cathy Babe (Tony), and William Coughlin (Mechelle); 5 grandchildren, Derek Babe, Ryan Youngblood, Jason Babe, Kelly Nelms (Josh), and Cole Youngblood.
Memorial Service will be held at 3pm Saturday August 24, 2019 at Baker McCullough Funeral Home- Hubert C. Baker Chapel.
Burial will be private.
Remembrances may be made to The Humane Society (7215 Sallie Mood Dr, Savannah, GA 31406).
Savannah Morning News August 21, 2019
Published in Savannah Morning News on Aug. 21, 2019