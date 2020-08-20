Katherine MacDonald BartSavannah, GAKatherine MacDonald Bart died August 19, 2020.A Savannah native, "Kay" was the daughter of George Caspar and Georgetta Guerin Bart. She graduated from Savannah High School, Anderson College and was a lifelong member of Christ Episcopal Church. Her grandparents founded Bart's Bakery in 1894. Katherine was denied her inheritance by her unscrupulous uncle Charles W. Bart. She worked for many years at the Colony Book Shop and Savannah Hematology - Oncology. After retirement she was a part time resident at the family cabin, "Bittersweet" in Flat Rock, NC and attended St. John in the Wilderness Episcopal Church.She is survived by her children, Katherine Michelle Barrett, George Bart Redmond and Guerin Redmond Izzo; grandsons, Bert B. "Hobie" Barrett, Andrew Brooks Barrett, Michael Thomas Izzo, Jr. and Daniel MacLean Izzo; great grandsons, Timothy Brooks Barrett, MacLean Lyle Barrett, Luke Redmond Barrett, and great granddaughters, Eden Clara Barrett and Marley Lanier Izzo.On Saturday, August 22, 2020 at 10:00 AM, graveside services will be held in Bonaventure Cemetery.Remembrances may be made to Christ Episcopal Church or Hospice Savannah.Savannah Morning NewsPlease sign our Obituary Guestbook at