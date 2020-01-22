|
|
Katherine Strong
Savannah, Georgia
Katherine Thompson Strong passed away peacefully on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at Candler Hospital after a short illness.
Katherine was born in Flats, NC on July 16, 1928. The family returned to Savannah, GA not long after she was born, and she lived in Savannah for the rest of her life. In early childhood, she and her family resided at the family home now known as the Harper Fowlkes House, until it was sold to Aleta Harper.
A lifelong member of The Cathedral of St. John the Baptist, she lived downtown for most of her life. She had a long career working for Friedman's Jewelers as an Accounting Secretary. She never married but had a close relationship with her extended family.
She was predeceased by her parents, Joseph Churchill Strong and Maria McAlpin Strong; brother, Joseph Strong; sisters, Anna McAlpin Strong, Mary Leida Strong, Maria Strong Nichols (Samuel) and Susan Strong Lewis (Hugh).
She is survived by seven nieces and nephews; as well as many more great-nieces and great-nephews. The family wishes to especially recognize Katherine's niece, Kathy Lewis Gerber and the extended Lewis/Gerber families who took such good care of Katherine in her final years.
Services will be private.
Savannah Morning News
01/23/2020
Please sign our Obituary Guestbook at
savannahnow.com/obituaries
Published in Savannah Morning News from Jan. 22 to Jan. 23, 2020