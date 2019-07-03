|
Katheryn (Kathy) Elizabeth Lucas died peacefully in her sleep, surrounded by loving family members. She entered Heaven's gates on July 2nd, 2019. Kathy Lucas was born Katheryn Elizabeth Blitch, in Bulloch County, Georgia on October 21, 1938.
A loving wife and mother, Kathy was a remarkable cook and enjoyed preparing meals for her family and friends, most especially over the holidays. She enjoyed gardening, BINGO, was a dedicated sports fan of the Atlanta Braves and enjoyed spending time with her family.
Kathy was preceded in death by her father, John Donald Blitch; mother, Freddie Lue Lightsey; and her brother, Marcus Blitch. She was also preceded by her loving husband of 55 years, Clarence Alvin Lucas Sr.
Kathy is survived by her son, Clarence Alvin Lucas Jr. of Kodiak, Alaska; daughters, Theresa Virginia Hubbard and husband Jerry Hubbard of Mobile, Alabama, Katheryn Yvonne (Bonnie) Hodges of Deming, New Mexico, Shelly Beth Godfrey of Guyton, Georgia, Hulda LouAnn Hasenkamp and husband DeWayne Hasenkamp of Huntsville, Alabama. She is also survived by 24 grandchildren and 28 great grandchildren.
A service celebrating her life will be held on July 05, 2019, at 11:00 AM at Beaufort National Cemetery, 1601 Boundary Street, Beaufort, South Carolina 29902.
