Kathleen Cox Grove
Savannah, GA
Kathleen Cox Grove, age 74, of Savannah passed away Saturday, May 30, 2020.
Kathy was born on December 6, 1945 in Savannah, the daughter of the late William (Bill) and Roberta McNabb (Bobbi) Cox. She was a 1963 graduate of Savannah High School where she played clarinet in the school band. She continued her formal education and was a cheerleader at Armstrong State College. Kathy was wed in 1966 to Philip Michael Grove. She was a former member of Calvary Baptist Temple, later attending Windsor Forest Baptist Church and was recently a member Skidaway Island Baptist Church. Her love for music stayed with her throughout her life and was blessed with a beautiful voice, singing in the church choir and also played with the church orchestra. Kathy doted on her children and grandchildren and enjoyed watching them in their many sports activities. She was also fanatic about the Atlanta Braves. Kathy was extremely passionate throughout her life and was witty and intelligent. She loved dancing and being on the water. Above all, Kathy truly lived her life serving her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, and showed His compassion to others around her.
Ms. Grove is survived by her son, Dusty Grove (Kathy); daughters, Donna Darrow and Kristin Haynes (Brian); brother, Billy Cox (Vicki); sister, Donna Staubes (The Rev. James Staubes); and grandchildren, Abi, Maddie, Ayla, Elise, Hudson, Kahlen, and Erin.
Baker McCullough Funeral Home, Hubert C. Baker Chapel is assisting the family with a private funeral service. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to the National Kidney Foundation, 30 East 33rd Street, New York, NY 10016.
Savannah Morning News
Please sign our Obituary Guestbook at
savannahnow.com/obituaries
Savannah, GA
Kathleen Cox Grove, age 74, of Savannah passed away Saturday, May 30, 2020.
Kathy was born on December 6, 1945 in Savannah, the daughter of the late William (Bill) and Roberta McNabb (Bobbi) Cox. She was a 1963 graduate of Savannah High School where she played clarinet in the school band. She continued her formal education and was a cheerleader at Armstrong State College. Kathy was wed in 1966 to Philip Michael Grove. She was a former member of Calvary Baptist Temple, later attending Windsor Forest Baptist Church and was recently a member Skidaway Island Baptist Church. Her love for music stayed with her throughout her life and was blessed with a beautiful voice, singing in the church choir and also played with the church orchestra. Kathy doted on her children and grandchildren and enjoyed watching them in their many sports activities. She was also fanatic about the Atlanta Braves. Kathy was extremely passionate throughout her life and was witty and intelligent. She loved dancing and being on the water. Above all, Kathy truly lived her life serving her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, and showed His compassion to others around her.
Ms. Grove is survived by her son, Dusty Grove (Kathy); daughters, Donna Darrow and Kristin Haynes (Brian); brother, Billy Cox (Vicki); sister, Donna Staubes (The Rev. James Staubes); and grandchildren, Abi, Maddie, Ayla, Elise, Hudson, Kahlen, and Erin.
Baker McCullough Funeral Home, Hubert C. Baker Chapel is assisting the family with a private funeral service. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to the National Kidney Foundation, 30 East 33rd Street, New York, NY 10016.
Savannah Morning News
Please sign our Obituary Guestbook at
savannahnow.com/obituaries
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Savannah Morning News from Jun. 6 to Jun. 7, 2020.