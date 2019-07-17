Home

Adams Funeral Services, Inc. - Savannah
510 Stephenson Ave
Savannah, GA 31405
(912) 354-6260
Kathleen Denise "Kat" Clark


1967 - 2019
Kathleen Denise "Kat" Clark Obituary
Ms. Savannah - Kathleen "Kat" Denise Clark Our beloved and recently departed Kathleen D. Clark was born February 24, 1967. She went into eternal rest on July 14, 2019. Preceding her in death are her parents the late Lem D. Jones and Geraldine H. Jones.

She was educated in Savannah through the Chatham County School System. First and foremost she was a loving mother and grandmother. Ms. Clark was also an educator, caregiver and college student. Leaving to mourn: her sons Antwan (Ashley) Clark and Javonte Clark, her sisters; Evon Harris, Latressa (Shefarick) Black, her brothers; Erik Harris, Paul (Sarah) Harris and George Harris. She leaves four grandchildren; Dakwane Johnson, Legend Clark, Justice Clark and Anyla Clark. She leaves her loving memories to be cherished by two Aunts; Bernice Cooper and Priscilla Harris. A loving goddaughter Ebony Cooper. She will also be truly missed by special friends; Jackie Chisholm and Vanessa Johnson and a special group of classmates"The 86 Elites". Funeral services will be held 11:00 A.M., Saturday, July 20, 2019 at Tremont Temple Missionary Baptist Church located 1110 MLK Jr. Blvd. Rev. Quinten Morris, Pastor. Interment: East Savannah Cemetery. Viewing: Friday, July 19, 2019 from 10:00 A.M.-6:00 P.M. at the funeral home. Order flowers & Sign The Guestbook using the links on our website: www.AdamsFuneralServicesInc.com Savannah Morning News July 17, 2019

Published in Savannah Morning News on July 17, 2019
