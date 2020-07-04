1/1
Kathleen Dismukes McGahey
1952 - 2020
Kathleen Dismukes McGahey
Palm Coast, FL
Kathleen "Kathy" Dismukes McGahey, (67), of Palm Coast, FL passed away June 26, 2020 after a 20 year battle with metastatic breast cancer. A native of Savannah, GA, Kathy received a bachelor's degree from the University of South Florida where she was a member of Kappa Delta Sorority.
Kathy spent most of her life in Georgia and worked for the Fayette County School System for 13 years before moving to Palm Coast. She was active in the Flager County Extension Office as a Master Gardener for 14 years and was named Master Gardener of the year in 2011.
Kathy was preceded in death by her father, Bernard Dismukes. She is survived by her husband of 45 years, Tom; daughter, Laura (Charles) Van Pelt; granddaughter, Piper Van Pelt; mother, Nan All Dismukes; and sister, Cindy (Don) Waters.
Kathy dearly loved her family and enjoyed the precious time spent with her granddaughter. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. If you would like to memorialize Kathy, please make a donation to Halifax Hospice, the American Red Cross, or the National Parks Conservation Association.
The family of Mrs. McGahey entrusted the arrangements to Clymer Funeral Home & Cremations.
Savannah Morning News
7/5/2020
savannahnow.com/obituaries

Published in Savannah Morning News from Jul. 4 to Jul. 5, 2020.
