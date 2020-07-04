1/1
Kathleen (Dismukes) McGahey
1952 - 2020
Palm Coast, FL
Kathleen "Kathy" Dismukes McGahey, (67), of Palm Coast, FL passed away June 26, 2020 after a 20 year battle with metastatic breast cancer. A native of Savannah, GA, Kathy received a bachelor's degree from the University of South Florida where she was a member of Kappa Delta Sorority.
Kathy spent most of her life in Georgia and worked for the Fayette County School System for 13 years before moving to Palm Coast. She was active in the Flager County Extension Office as a Master Gardener for 14 years and was named Master Gardener of the year in 2011.
Kathy was preceded in death by her father, Bernard Dismukes. She is survived by her husband of 45 years, Tom; daughter, Laura (Charles) Van Pelt; granddaughter, Piper Van Pelt; mother, Nan All Dismukes; and sister, Cindy (Don) Waters.
Kathy dearly loved her family and enjoyed the precious time spent with her granddaughter. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. If you would like to memorialize Kathy, please make a donation to Halifax Hospice, the American Red Cross, or the National Parks Conservation Association.
The family of Mrs. McGahey entrusted the arrangements to Clymer Funeral Home & Cremations.
Savannah Morning News
7/5/2020
Published in Savannah Morning News from Jul. 4 to Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Clymer Funeral Home Cremations - Palm Coast
39 Old Kings Road N
Palm Coast, FL 32137
386-586-7575
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

July 3, 2020
Our thoughts and prayers to Tom and know Kathy is no longer suffering. She fought long and hard against a terrible foe and know she is in a better place.
Mike Lewis
Friend
July 3, 2020
Always full of insight, gentle person. Rest In Peace.
Jill Erel MG friend
Gulsin jill Erel
Friend
July 3, 2020
Our thoughts and prayers are with you Tom and your family. We're certain Kathy is gardening in heaven. No more pain and suffering.
Cathy & Larry Beach
Friend
July 2, 2020
She was truly an inspiration and a valued mentor. I will truly miss her. Kathy Warner
Kathy Warner
Coworker
July 2, 2020
I knew Kathy from my days of volunteering at the Flagler Extension Service. She shared with me her battle with cancer...a challenge which we shared. She was frequently working in the front gardens when I arrived to work the telephones. She shared that her volunteer time there was a dream come true for her. She was a joy and a model for all of us. To her family, I extend my condolences. Your loss is deeply recognized by those of us who knew her. May the God of all comfort be your comfort.
Audrey Tennant
Friend
July 1, 2020
Rest In Peace My dear ousin. You no longer have to live with the pain and frustration of cancer anymore. I love you
Bob Dismukes
Family
July 1, 2020
A true loss of a kind, gentle, intelligent woman. Kathy always one to lend a hand and find the positive. The garden God has chosen for Kathy in heaven, just doubled in beauty. Strength to her entire family at this time.

Catherine Walsh
MGV
Catherine Walsh
Friend
July 1, 2020
Kathy worked with me, a Master Gardener intern, during a short transitional time as we looked to seeing how we could provide an update to her native garden at the Flagler County Extension. She was so wonderful in giving me her materials and recommendations in spite of what I know was a physical effort for her. My sincere condolences.
Claudia Lappin
Flagler County Master Gardener

Claudia Lappin
Acquaintance
July 1, 2020
Kathy was always so kind & gentle. A lovely person.
Lynda Fields
Neighbor
July 1, 2020
Our love and condolences go out to all of the family. You all will remain in our thoughts and prayers.
Woody and Kat Cox
Friend
July 1, 2020
Kathy always had a smile on her face and sweet words for her Harbor Island neighbors. Well miss seeing her work in her yard for hours pulling weeds and trimming. She fought so long and hard against this hideous disease; may she Rest In Peace and may God bless and comfort Tom and Laura through this time.
Patty Lewis
Friend
July 1, 2020
My sincere condolences to the family for your loss. Kathy will always have a special place in my heart. I have learned so much from her as a UF Master Gardener Volunteer and her knowledge of Florida plants, especially the native plants. She was generous with giving wonderful propagated plants that reminds me of her each time I see them in my garden. So happy that I had the privilege to cross paths with her.

Mary Hobbs
Mary Hobbs
Friend
July 1, 2020
Kathy was my neighbor. She was a very unassuming and soft-spoken lady. Kathy was very knowledgeable about plants and flowers or anything that grew in our gardens and I always enjoyed our conversations about our home gardens. Kathy is, at long last, resting in peace. All of us neighbors will miss her smiling face and gentle demeanor.
Grace Leven
Neighbor
July 1, 2020
Please accept our condolences on the loss of your wife. Our thoughts and prayers are with you and your family during this time of sorrow. May God fill your heart with Peace.
John and Claire Da Silva
Friend
June 30, 2020
We, my late wife Linda and I, were very saddened to learn of Kathy's passing. I can speak for Linda because she and Kathy were kindred spirits. They shared a love of flora and fauna, backgrounds in aviation, as well as friendship and mutual respect. Kathy fought her diseases long and hard without complaint. I am comforted to know both of you and our other recently departed good friends are reminiscing about more pleasant times in a better place. May Kathy's flight West be fair and free from turbulence. God Bless you.
Stephen Mills
Friend
June 30, 2020
To everything (turn, turn, turn)
There is a season (turn, turn, turn)
And a time to every purpose, under heaven
A time to be born, a time to die
A time to plant, a time to reap
A time to kill, a time to heal
A time to laugh, a time to weep
To everything (turn, turn, turn)
There is a season (turn, turn, turn)
And a time to every purpose, under heaven
A time to build up, a time to break down
A time to dance, a time to mourn
A time to cast away stones, a time to gather stones together
To everything (turn, turn, turn)
There is a season (turn, turn, turn)
And a time to every purpose, under heaven
A time of love, a time of hate
A time of war, a time of peace
A time you may

Rest In Peace Kathy McGahey.
Larry Smith
Friend
June 30, 2020
We are sending our love and sympathy to all of you. Kathy was a real warrior when it came to battling cancer. You have been and will continue to be in our thoughts and prayers. May you feel God's comfort and support.
Debbie and Mike Davidson
Friend
June 30, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. Yvonne and I send our love, prayers, and heartfelt condolences.
James & Yvonne Mulcare
Friend
June 30, 2020
I remember when Kathy showed Laura to Tom for the first time on his return from our Misawa, Japan Deployment in VP-46. Tom always spoke of Kathy as a devoted and loving Mother and Wife.
Rick Loan
Friend
June 30, 2020
My sister in law, Kathy, will be greatly missed. She was loved by her entire family and friends along with any one that knew her. She was a caring, loving, quiet but strong person who would think of others first before herself. Loving the wonderful memories she has left behind with me.
Melinda Lytton
Family
