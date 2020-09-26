1/
Kathleen Millhoff
Kathleen Millhoff
Savannah, GA
Kathleen Ann Knusen Millhoff, 71, passed away Friday, September 25, 2020 at St. Joseph's Hospital. She was born in Chicago, Illinois to the late James and Patricia Knusen. Kathleen was retired from the Guam Department of Education after 20 years of service. She was of the Baha'i faith, and was a Baha'i Pioneer for 37 years. She was also a member of the American Association for the Blind.
Surviving are her husband of almost 50 years, Brian L. Millhoff, two daughters, Krishna Asma Millhoff (Lisa Cunningham), and Rivka Anna Millhoff (Pablo B. Reinundo), three grandchildren, Jakob, Rylie, and Azul. Also surviving are three sisters, Karolyn Dacy, Kristine Bress, and Patricia Hilt, and also one brother, James Knusen.
A Graveside Service will be held 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, September 30, 2020 in Bonaventure Cemetery.
Savannah Morning News
Published in Savannah Morning News from Sep. 26 to Sep. 27, 2020.
