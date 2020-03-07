|
|
Kathleen Pauline Linton
Savannah, GA
Kathleen Pauline Linton, age 98, passed away peacefully on Thursday, March 5th, 2020. Kathleen was born on March 15th, 1921 in Screven County, Georgia and was a resident of Savannah, Georgia at the time of her passing. Daughter of Mamie Ferguson Smith and Allie Smith, she was a past President of the American Legion Auxiliary, Post 135 and loved to play Bingo. During her many years living in Savannah, she was owner of 66 Café, Kathleen's Café and the Unique Gift Shop. During WWII, she was one of the first women welders to work at the Shipyard. She recently welcomed her Great, Great Grandson Chase Davis and often chatted with him on Facetime. One of her favorite Holidays was St. Patrick's Day and for many years she was up early to collect tickets at the Fennigan's Society breakfast.She was preceded by her devoted husband, Alvin Thomas Linton, her brother, Jessie J. Smith, her daughter, Catherine Elizabeth Barry, her son-in-law, Fred C. Jacoby, Jr. and her Granddaughter's husband, Robert Martin Porterfield. She was survived by her daughter, Pauline Hendry Jacoby, her Grandchildren, Debbie Hendry Porterfield, Patty Barry Gale and John G. Hendry (Cheryl), her Great Grandchildren, Paige Davis (John), Martin Porterfield, Jordon Hendry and her Great, Great Grandson Chase Davis.
The Family is very thankful to Dr. Robert Brown for many years of patient care and Kindred Hospice and Home Healthcare for their care during her final days. Visitation will be Tuesday, March 10th, 2020 from 1:00 - 2:00 p.m. at Baker McCullough Funeral Home on 7415 Hodgson Memorial Drive, Savannah. A funeral service will follow at 2:00 p.m. at the funeral home chapel and burial will follow at Forest Lawn Memory Gardens on 315 Greenwich Road, Savannah.
Savannah Morning News
Please sign our Obituary Guestbook at
savannahnow.com/obituaries
Published in Savannah Morning News from Mar. 7 to Mar. 8, 2020