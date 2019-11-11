|
|
Mrs. Kathleen Sue Fister Collins
Garden City, Georgia
Mrs. Kathleen Sue Fister Collins (Kathy), 71, of Garden City, originally of Tacoma, Washington, passed away Sunday, November 10, 2019 at Hospice Savannah, Inc..
Kathy was preceded in death by her father, John A. Fister, mother, Jeane C. Fister, and brother-in-law, Calvin W. Collins.
Kathy was a very successful in the field of Tax Preparation, Bookkeeping, and Accounting. She was employed by H&R Block for over 20 years before opening her own successful tax firm in 2004 which she maintained until her retirement in 2016. Throughout her career, Kathy served as President of the local chapter of the Georgia Association of Enrolled Agents, the State President of GAEA, and was on the Board of Directors for the National Board of Enrolled Agents in Washington D.C.. She was also a lifelong Lutheran with membership at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Garden City, Georgia. In the church, she served in various roles including Church Council and the Finance Committee.
Survivors include her husband of over 50 years, Jimmy R. Collins of Garden City, son and daughter-in-law, Andrew J. and Allison Collins of Savannah, 6 grandchildren: Trip, Kari, Nick, Kameron, Matt and Eli, sister and brother-in-law, Elaine C. and Charles Erickson of Tacoma, WA, brother and sister-in-law, Duane J. and Lynn Fister of Tacoma, WA, sister-in-law, Shelby Price of Columbia, SC, several nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held 11:00 a.m. Friday, November 15, 2019 in the Chapel of the Funeral Home with the Reverend Dave Rasmussen officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be made in Kathy's honor to Hospice Savannah, Inc..
Published in Savannah Morning News from Nov. 11 to Nov. 13, 2019