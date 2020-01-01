|
Mrs. Kathleen Usher Davis, 91, of Richmond Hill and formerly of Port Wentworth, passed away on Tuesday, December 31, 2019 at Hospice Savannah. She was born in Lyons, GA to the late Lonnie & Mattie Usher. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Charles Rex Davis as well as seven siblings. She was the former owner/operator of Kathleen's Beauty Shop in Pooler. She was a member of the Port Wentworth United Methodist Church and later attended Grace United Methodist Church. She enjoyed gardening, her flowers, cooking and canning, but most of all, caring for her family. Survivors include her children and their spouses, Libby Garrett (Larry, Sr.), Charles Rex Davis, Jr. "Chuck", and Kathy Taulbee (Glenn); grandchildren and great-grandchildren, Larry Garrett, Jr. (Brenda), Larry Garrett, III and Taylor, Lyndy Garrett, Lance Garrett, Sr. (April), Adrianna and Lance, Jr., Charles Rex Davis, III (Magdalena), Nichole and Charlie, Adam Taulbee (Kristina), Adam, Eva and Noah, Marcie Zettler (Joey), Joey, Mattie, Emma, Morgan and Logan; sisters, MaeBell Sapp and Lorainne Lewis, as well as a number of nieces and nephews. The visitation will be from 11 a.m. until 12 noon on Friday, January 3rd at the funeral home followed by the funeral at 12 noon in the chapel of the funeral home. Burial will follow at Providence Baptist Church Cemetery in Lyons, GA. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be given to Hospice Savannah, P.O. Box 13190, Savannah, GA 31416 or to Providence Baptist Church, 982 Providence Church Road, Lyons, GA 30436. Friends may sign the online register book at www.stricklandandsonsfuneralhome.com Thomas C. Strickland & Sons Funeral Homes – West Chatham Chapel – 901 W. Hwy. 80 – Pooler, GA 31322 (912) 748-2444
