|
|
Kathleen Virginia Gillingham Munson Walker
Savannah
Kathleen (Katie) Virginia Gillingham Munson Walker was born on June 16, 1921 in Richland County, Wisconsin. She passed away on February 3, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents and her sister. Katie, as she was known to her friends, was raised on a dairy farm in rural Richland County, Wisconsin. She was an honor student and a member of her high school band and softball team. Katie had dreams of becoming a physical education teacher after she graduated.
While visiting her aunt and uncle in Florida, she met and married Captain David J. Munson, a test and bomber pilot in the U.S. Army Air Corps. After World War II Dave, Katie, and their two daughters began the nomadic military life that took them to Florida, Virginia, Germany, Maryland, Guatemala, and finally to Georgia. Katie quickly created a loving home at each location.
Katie was an excellent cook and the consummate hostess. She was an enthusiastic bowler, golfer, bridge player, seamstress, and amateur painter. Katie also enjoyed gardening, bird watching, caning and refinishing antique furniture.
Katie and Dave (Ret. Col.) built their dream home in Altamonte Springs, Florida in 1968, where they enjoyed entertaining family and friends. After Dave's death in 1986, Katie married George Walker, a longtime military friend. After his death in 1997, Katie remained in Altamonte Springs where she was the beloved matriarch not only for her own family, but also for her nieces and nephews and the adult children of her close friends.
In May 2010, Katie moved to The Marshes on Skidaway Island to be closer to her daughter Donna. During her 5 years of independent living, Katie took advantage of many social activities including line dancing, exercise class, and field trips around Savannah. Her balcony overlooking the marshes was an ideal place for Katie to tend her potted plants, watch her hummingbirds, and enjoy the deer, otters and raccoons that regularly came into view. In 2015, Katie chose to move into an assisted living apartment at the Oaks where she participated in the daily activities. Her caregivers, Cynthia, Tricia, Sherice, Nicole and Ms. Elizabeth were a great source of comfort for her and her family. She always felt at home among the friendly and caring staff at the Marshes and the Oaks.
Katie was an active member of the Skidaway Island United Methodist Church.
Katie leaves behind two daughters, Kathleen (Kam) Langham and Donna Banister (Charlie), grandchildren, Gary Langham (Sarah), Andrew Banister (Tomianne), and Michael Banister (Anna), great-grandchildren, Phoebe, Wesleigh, Caroline, Thane, Abbey, and Jasper, and many nieces and nephews. She will be greatly missed by her loving family and her many friends.
Visitation will be 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, February 7, 2020 followed by funeral services at 1 p.m. in the funeral home chapel, 2460 Hwy. 21 S., Rincon, GA 31326.
Graveside services will be 1 p.m. Saturday, February 8, 2020 at Oaklawn Park Cemetery, 5000 County Road 46A, Sanford, FL 32771.
Thomas C. Strickland & Sons Funeral Home, Effingham Chapel. 912-754-6421
Savannah Morning News
Please sign our Obituary Guestbook at
savannahnow.com/obituaries
Published in Savannah Morning News from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2020