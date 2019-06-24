|
|
Kathryn Newman Oates departed this life and arrived in Heaven on Saturday June 22, 2019 at Memorial Hospital. Kathy was born in Washington, DC, to the late Aaron K. Newman, Sr and Wilhelmina Newman (Hiers). She was preceded in death by her brother Ron Newman. Kathy was raised in Savannah, Ga where at a young age she learned to ice skate, going on to perform for several years with the Holiday on Ice Skating Show. After marrying Jerry, the love of her life, she lived in Columbus, Ga for 30 years. Kathy was co-owner of The Oates Gym and worked as a Fitness Instructor for over 30yrs. Kathy enjoyed fitness, cooking, gardening and spending time with her dogs - Jetta and Zada who she referred to as her "babies". Most importantly she loved the Lord. Those left behind to cherish her memory include her loving husband of 46 years, Jerry Oates, her step-son Bo Oates, sister-in-law Nancy Newman (Ron Newman), sister-in-law Jan Oates Studdard (Jack Studdard), 4 grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. Family will receive visitors at the Hubert Baker McCullough Funeral Home Monday June 24, 2019 from 4pm to 6pm with a service to celebrate Kathy's life immediately following.
Published in Savannah Morning News on June 24, 2019