Home

POWERED BY

Services
Baker McCullough Funeral Home - Garden City Chapel
2794 Highway 80 W
Savannah, GA 31408
(912) 964-2862
Resources
More Obituaries for Kathryn Swiercinsky
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kathryn Frances Swiercinsky


1930 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kathryn Frances Swiercinsky Obituary
Savannah - Kathryn Frances Swiercinsky Kathryn Frances Swiercinsky, daughter of Henry N. Kempkes and Anna K. (Kotmel) Kempkes was born November 24, 1930 at Crete, Nebraska and passed away on July 25, 2019 at the Abercorn Rehabilitation Center, Savannah, Georgia at the age of 88.

Kathryn was united in marriage to Leonard A. Swiercinsky on September 30, 1949 and to this union five children were born: Lynette, Mona, Ron, Randy and Dan. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, daughter, Mona Anderson, 3 brothers, 2 sisters, granddaughter, great grandson. She is survived by one daughter, Lynette Uhrich of Savannah, GA, three sons, Ron (Stevie) Swiercinsky of Belleville, KS, Randy Swiercinsky of Belleville, KS, Dan (Stacey) Swiercinsky of Henderson, NV, 13 Grandchildren, 14 Great Grandchildren, nieces and nephews, other relatives and many friends.

Services were held in Belleville, KS.

Memorials may be given to Kindred Hospice, Savannah, GA.

Online condolences and information at www.bachelor-surber.com; Bachelor-Surber Funeral Home, Belleville, KS in charge of arrangements. 1322 19th Street Belleville, KS 66935 Tel: 1-785-527-2222 Savannah Morning News August 4, 2019
Published in Savannah Morning News on Aug. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kathryn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Baker McCullough Funeral Home - Garden City Chapel
Download Now