Savannah - Kathryn Frances Swiercinsky Kathryn Frances Swiercinsky, daughter of Henry N. Kempkes and Anna K. (Kotmel) Kempkes was born November 24, 1930 at Crete, Nebraska and passed away on July 25, 2019 at the Abercorn Rehabilitation Center, Savannah, Georgia at the age of 88.
Kathryn was united in marriage to Leonard A. Swiercinsky on September 30, 1949 and to this union five children were born: Lynette, Mona, Ron, Randy and Dan. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, daughter, Mona Anderson, 3 brothers, 2 sisters, granddaughter, great grandson. She is survived by one daughter, Lynette Uhrich of Savannah, GA, three sons, Ron (Stevie) Swiercinsky of Belleville, KS, Randy Swiercinsky of Belleville, KS, Dan (Stacey) Swiercinsky of Henderson, NV, 13 Grandchildren, 14 Great Grandchildren, nieces and nephews, other relatives and many friends.
Services were held in Belleville, KS.
Memorials may be given to Kindred Hospice, Savannah, GA.
Online condolences and information at www.bachelor-surber.com; Bachelor-Surber Funeral Home, Belleville, KS in charge of arrangements. 1322 19th Street Belleville, KS 66935 Tel: 1-785-527-2222 Savannah Morning News August 4, 2019
