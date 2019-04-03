Kathryn Harris Crosby passed peacefully on March 30th, 2019 in her home under the care of Hospice Savannah, surrounded by her husband and son. Kathy was born on June 15th, 1954 in Fairbanks, Alaska, an Army brat; however, she spent most of her life in Savannah. Kathy attended Jenkins High School where she graduated with the class of 1972. Following graduation, Kathy attended Armstrong College where she graduated with a degree in Accounting. Kathy was a member of Isle of Hope United Methodist Church where she taught Sunday school and sang in the choir. She was employed by Great Dane Trailers for 20 years as an accountant. Kathy is survived by her husband of 40 years, Marshall Crosby, her son Oscar Crosby, Sallie Vaughan(sister-in-law)and Scott Vaughan (brother-in-law), Daniel Vaughan(nephew), William Vaughan (nephew) of Savannah. Keith and Terri Crosby (brother and sister-in-law), Grace Utomo (niece) and her husband Ivan Utomo, and Anna Crosby of San Jose, California. Linda Rose Lee (cousin) of Benson, North Carolina.



A memorial service will be held 11:00 a.m. Thursday, April 4th, 2019 at Isle of Hope United Methodist Church.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hospice of Savannah and the .



