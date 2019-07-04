Home

POWERED BY

Services
Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home
3969 Mercer University Drive
Macon, GA 31204
(478) 477-5737
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home
3969 Mercer University Drive
Macon, GA
View Map
Celebration of Life
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
2:00 PM
Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home
3969 Mercer University Drive
Macon, GA
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Macon Memorial Park Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Kathryn Nichols
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kathryn Rose Rovolis Nichols


1933 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kathryn Rose Rovolis Nichols Obituary
Early Tuesday morning July 2, 2019, Kathryn Rose Rovolis Nichols entered Heaven.

Rose was born in Savannah, GA on December 2, 1933 to Tash and Ruby Carter Rovolis. A Service celebrating her life will be held on Friday, July 5, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. in Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home. The family will greet friends before the service, Noon until 2:00 p.m. at the funeral home. The Rev. Chris Minton will officiate and burial will follow in Macon Memorial Park Cemetery. The family requests that those in attendance dress casual.

Rose was the bride of Donald Nichols, Sr. being married on April 20, 1958. She was predeceased by her first husband, William Pate Jacobs, Sr. and five brothers. Rose was blessed with four beautiful children: William (Sharon) Jacobs, Jr. of Savannah, Kathy (Mike) Kirila of Virginia, Donnie (Janet) Nichols of Macon, Renee (Jim) Walder of Virginia. The blessings continued with the births of nine grandchildren and four great grandchildren. Also, she has four surviving sisters and numerous nieces and nephews.

Visit www.maconmp.com to express condolences.

Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery has charge of arrangements.
Published in Savannah Morning News on July 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now