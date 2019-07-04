|
|
Early Tuesday morning July 2, 2019, Kathryn Rose Rovolis Nichols entered Heaven.
Rose was born in Savannah, GA on December 2, 1933 to Tash and Ruby Carter Rovolis. A Service celebrating her life will be held on Friday, July 5, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. in Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home. The family will greet friends before the service, Noon until 2:00 p.m. at the funeral home. The Rev. Chris Minton will officiate and burial will follow in Macon Memorial Park Cemetery. The family requests that those in attendance dress casual.
Rose was the bride of Donald Nichols, Sr. being married on April 20, 1958. She was predeceased by her first husband, William Pate Jacobs, Sr. and five brothers. Rose was blessed with four beautiful children: William (Sharon) Jacobs, Jr. of Savannah, Kathy (Mike) Kirila of Virginia, Donnie (Janet) Nichols of Macon, Renee (Jim) Walder of Virginia. The blessings continued with the births of nine grandchildren and four great grandchildren. Also, she has four surviving sisters and numerous nieces and nephews.
Published in Savannah Morning News on July 4, 2019