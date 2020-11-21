1/1
Kathy (Glidewell) Gore
1958 - 2020
Savannah, GA
Kathy Glidewell Gore, age 62, of Savannah passed away Tuesday, November 17, 2020.
Mrs. Gore was born on February 3, 1958 in High Point, NC, the daughter of the late William Eugene "Willie" and Pauline Glidewell. She grew up attending Northwood United Methodist Church in High Point. She was a longtime employee of Arrow Equipment in Greensboro, NC and also enjoyed her time working with Verizon Wireless. Outside of work Kathy enjoyed shopping, dancing, and being the life of the party with her friends and family.
Mrs. Gore is survived by her high school sweetheart and loving husband of 11 years, George Ricky Gore; daughter, Stephanie Moore Gabard (Joshua); brothers, Randy Glidewell (Norma) and Phillip Glidewell (Lucy); grandchildren, Makayla, Andi, Kyndall, and Samuel; and a host of nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held from 2:00 – 5:00 p.m., Saturday, November 28, 2020 at Behind the Veil Ministries in Thomasville, NC. A celebration will also be held at a later date in Savannah and will be announced by Baker McCullough Funeral Home, Hodgson Memorial Chapel, 7415 Hodgson Memorial Drive, Savannah, GA.
The family will be forever grateful for our other Angel, Ms. Renee Coleman. Ms. Coleman's kindness, compassion, and work ethic kept the Gore house running smoothly while taking great care of Mrs. Gore for over 3 years!
In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to Affinis Hospice Pooler, 130 Canal Street, Suite 103, Pooler, GA 31322 or the Alzheimer's Association, 4849 Paulsen Street, Suite 103, Savannah, GA 31405.
Savannah Morning News
Please sign our Obituary Guestbook at
savannahnow.com/obituaries



Published in Savannah Morning News from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
28
Memorial service
02:00 - 05:00 PM
Behind the Veil Ministries
Funeral services provided by
Baker McCullough Funeral Home - Hubert C. Baker Chapel
7415 Hodgson Memorial Drive
Savannah, GA 31406
(912) 927-1999
