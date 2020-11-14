Katie ScholleRichmond Hill, GeorgiaKatie Alexandra Scholle, age 27, passed away Tuesday, November 10, 2020.Katie was born in Savannah to the late Cheryl Kicklighter Scholle and Craig Scholle. She was a 2012 graduate of Richmond Hill High School. Katie worked as a waitress for many years and then worked for Dan Vaden for over 5 years.She was an animal lover who was tender hearted and passionate. She was a proud mom to her dog Zeus. Katie was a bookworm and liked to knit. She taught herself to play the guitar at a young age.Katie is survived by her father, CW3 Craig Sholle, U.S. Army (RET) of Richmond Hill; her sisters, Hunter and Emily (Shavatica); her brother, Chris; her paternal grandmother, Jeri Scholle.A "Celebration of Life" service for Katie will be held at 4 p.m., Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at Richmond Hill Funeral Home with close friends and family. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.A golden heart stopped beating,Hard working hands to rest.God broke our hearts to prove to us,He only takes the best.Richmond HillFuneral HomeSavannah Morning News11/15/2020Please sign our Obituary Guestbook at