|
|
Katlyn Elizabeth Vaughn
Savannah, GA
Katlyn Elizabeth Vaughn went to be with the Lord on May 21, 2020. She was born on March 22, 1993 in Savannah, Georgia and was an Honors Graduate from Georgia Southern University. Kate was a Case Specialist with Broughton Partners.
She was preceded in death by her Grandmothers, Joanne McConnell and Shirley Vaughn. She is survived by her loving parents, Melissa and Jim Vaughn; her Grandfathers, James C. Vaughn and Arthur W. McConnell; her Aunts, Cheryl Lawson, Pamela Mizell (Neil) and Amelia Vaughn; special friend, Debra Morrell; her Uncles, Michael McConnell (Bea) and Douglass McConnell (Sara) and many Cousins.
A private memorial service will be held for the Family at a later date.
Please sign our online guestbook at www.foxandweeks.com
Savannah Morning News
Please sign our Obituary Guestbook at
savannahnow.com/obituaries
Published in Savannah Morning News from May 23 to May 24, 2020