|
Fox & Weeks Funeral Directors
7200 Hodgson Memorial Drive
Savannah, GA 31406
(912) 352-7200
Katlyn Elizabeth Vaughn

Katlyn Elizabeth Vaughn Obituary
Katlyn Elizabeth Vaughn
Savannah, GA
Katlyn Elizabeth Vaughn went to be with the Lord on May 21, 2020. She was born on March 22, 1993 in Savannah, Georgia and was an Honors Graduate from Georgia Southern University. Kate was a Case Specialist with Broughton Partners.
She was preceded in death by her Grandmothers, Joanne McConnell and Shirley Vaughn. She is survived by her loving parents, Melissa and Jim Vaughn; her Grandfathers, James C. Vaughn and Arthur W. McConnell; her Aunts, Cheryl Lawson, Pamela Mizell (Neil) and Amelia Vaughn; special friend, Debra Morrell; her Uncles, Michael McConnell (Bea) and Douglass McConnell (Sara) and many Cousins.
A private memorial service will be held for the Family at a later date.
www.foxandweeks.com
Savannah Morning News
Published in Savannah Morning News from May 23 to May 24, 2020
