Kay Banks Mitchell
Madison, NC
Kay Banks Mitchell, 77, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Friday, December 20, 2019.
"Mama Kay" was born on February 23, 1942 in Johnston County, NC. She was a faithful member of New Life Baptist Church in Madison, where she served as church pianist. Kay was a former member of Calvary Baptist Temple and a former founding member of The Church Under the Cross, both in Savannah, GA.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Thad Henry Banks and Jewell Weathers Banks.
Survivors include her husband of 59 years, Bobby Dean Mitchell; daughters, Dena Mitchell Rabinowitch (Randy) of Madison, NC and Susan Mitchell Addison (Shane) of Kennesaw, GA; grandchildren, Katherine Reeber (Steve) and Mitchell Addison; brother, Derrell Banks (Alice) of Springfield, GA; niece, Cindy Wise (Charles) and many special extended family members and friends.
A funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m., Monday, December 23, 2019 at Baker McCullough Funeral Home - Hubert C. Baker Chapel. Interment will follow in Forest Lawn Memory Gardens. The family will receive friends beginning at 11:30 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial contributions to New Life Baptist Church of Madison and/or to the Lottie Moon Christmas Offering.
Published in Savannah Morning News from Dec. 21 to Dec. 22, 2019