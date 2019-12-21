Home

POWERED BY

Services
Baker McCullough Funeral Home - Hubert C. Baker Chapel
7415 Hodgson Memorial Drive
Savannah, GA 31406
(912) 927-1999
Calling hours
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
11:30 AM - 1:00 PM
Baker McCullough Funeral Home - Hubert C. Baker Chapel
7415 Hodgson Memorial Drive
Savannah, GA 31406
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
1:00 PM
Baker McCullough Funeral Home - Hubert C. Baker Chapel
7415 Hodgson Memorial Drive
Savannah, GA 31406
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Kay Mitchell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kay Banks Mitchell

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kay Banks Mitchell Obituary
Kay Banks Mitchell
Madison, NC
Kay Banks Mitchell, 77, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Friday, December 20, 2019.
"Mama Kay" was born on February 23, 1942 in Johnston County, NC. She was a faithful member of New Life Baptist Church in Madison, where she served as church pianist. Kay was a former member of Calvary Baptist Temple and a former founding member of The Church Under the Cross, both in Savannah, GA.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Thad Henry Banks and Jewell Weathers Banks.
Survivors include her husband of 59 years, Bobby Dean Mitchell; daughters, Dena Mitchell Rabinowitch (Randy) of Madison, NC and Susan Mitchell Addison (Shane) of Kennesaw, GA; grandchildren, Katherine Reeber (Steve) and Mitchell Addison; brother, Derrell Banks (Alice) of Springfield, GA; niece, Cindy Wise (Charles) and many special extended family members and friends.
A funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m., Monday, December 23, 2019 at Baker McCullough Funeral Home - Hubert C. Baker Chapel. Interment will follow in Forest Lawn Memory Gardens. The family will receive friends beginning at 11:30 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial contributions to New Life Baptist Church of Madison and/or to the Lottie Moon Christmas Offering.
Savannah Morning News
Please sign our Obituary Guestbook at
savannahnow.com/obituaries

logo

Published in Savannah Morning News from Dec. 21 to Dec. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kay's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -