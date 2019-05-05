|
Kay Fulcher Adams passed away on April 28,2019 at the age of 83. Kay was married for 53 years to Joseph L Adams, Jr. Her only child is Joseph Scott Adams. Her grandchildren are Alexa Lees Adams, Jameson Scott Adams, Dalton Lake Adams, Remy Landon Adams and Justin Eaton.
Kay loved and was loved by too many persons and animals to begin to name. Those who knew her loved and were loved by Kay. Kay especially loved cats. She had two cats in her home (Bentley and Kiki) and had many outside which she cared for. Those who knew her will never forget her. A memorial service for family and a few close friends will be held on Wednesday May 8, 2019 from 6:00PM to 7:30PM at the family's home.
Published in Savannah Morning News on May 5, 2019