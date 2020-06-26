Kayde Henry Wayne Williams
Kayde Henry Wayne Williams
Eden, GA
Kayde Henry Wayne Williams, 2 ½ years old, of Eden, passed away on Tuesday, June 23, 2020. Kayde will be remembered as being fast as a jet, strong as an ox, and as brave as a lion. His amazing smile and bright blue eyes could lift the spirit of anyone in his presence. His infectious personality spread from Virginia all the way down to Florida. Kayde was an amazing person with ambitious drive unmatched by anyone and was well beyond his years in intelligence. Some of his favorite things included chicken nuggets, PJ Mask's, laying around with his mommy, and spending time with his loving family.
Kayde was born in Savannah, GA to Sammy and Haley. Additional survivors are his siblings, Aurora and Fenix; grandparents, Ronny and Wendy Williams, Alton and Stacey Beckner, Steve and Angie Cooper, Linda and Solomon Smith, Sabrina and Chuck Cook; great-grandparents, Rick Kurras, Charlotte and Phillip Colon, Dorothy and Bloise Williams and Karen Cook, as well as a number of aunts and uncles. He was preceded in death by great-grandparents, Mary Mackey, Owen McKinley, Jay B. Kurras and Jo Ann Kurras.
The visitation will be on Saturday, June 27th at the funeral home from 2 until 3 p.m. with the funeral to follow in the chapel of the funeral home at 3 p.m. Burial will follow at Oak Hill Cemetery in Meldrim.
The family requests that everyone attending wear proper attire. All CDC and social distancing guidelines will be in place.
Thomas C. Strickland & Sons Funeral Homes – West Chatham Chapel
Savannah Morning News
savannahnow.com/obituaries
savannahnow.com/obituaries


Published in Savannah Morning News from Jun. 26 to Jun. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
