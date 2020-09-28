Kaye Stafford MartinSavannah, GAKaye Stafford Martin, 78, passed away Sunday, September 27, 2020 at her home surrounded by her family. She was born October 5, 1941 in Claxton, GA to the late Durward and Georgia Tippins Stafford. Mrs. Martin was a 1959 graduate of Savannah High School where she was a cheerleader during her junior and senior years, and also attended Armstrong College. She was an active member of Trinity Chapel United Methodist Church on Tybee Island where she was a part of a group of ladies that loved to sew, making many things such as Christening gowns, wall hangings, quilts, and decorating the church at Christmas. She loved traveling for many years with the group to Myrtle Beach. Mrs. Martin retired after many years of service from Darby Bank as a Mortgage Banker.Surviving are her husband of 58 years, Jimmy L. Martin of Savannah, two sons, Andy Martin (Nita) of Tybee Island, and Matt Martin (Kelly) of Wilmington Island, also one brother, Ronald D. Stafford, and three grandchildren, Kayla Ann Martin, Hannah Eckert, and Steven Eckert, and many special cousins, nieces and nephews. She is also survived by her best friend since she was three years old, Annette Thompson, as well as countless other close friends from Trinity, and from her working career.Visitation will be 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at Fox & Weeks, Islands Chapel.The Funeral Service will be 6:00 p.m., Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at Fox & Weeks, Islands Chapel.Burial will be 11:00 a.m., Thursday, October 1, 2020 at Sands Field Cemetery in Daisy, GA.Special Thanks to Donna Wood and family for their love and care for Mrs. Martin.Remembrances may be made to Trinity Chapel United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 1203, Tybee Island, GA 31328.Savannah Morning NewsPlease sign our Obituary Guestbook at