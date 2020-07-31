1/1
Kayuwe Pinney
Kayuwe Pinney
Savannah
Kayuwe "Kia" Karl Pinney passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 28, in Savannah, Georgia. Born in Germany, Kia moved to the United States at a young age and lived most of his life in Savannah. He was active in the community and at his church. He had a deep appreciation for music and loved to sing. He was an avid bowler, and was well known for being a coffee aficionado. He was a good friend to many, always willing to listen, and will be deeply missed. He is survived by his mother Heidi Pinney, and family members Jennifer Pinney, Brigette Pinney, Michelle Abby and Kevin Abby.
Savannah Morning News
8/2/2020
Published in Savannah Morning News from Jul. 31 to Aug. 2, 2020.
