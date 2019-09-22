|
Keith Freeman Jenny
Savannah, GA
Keith Jenny, age 53, passed away peacefully on September 20, 2019.
Keith is predeceased by his devoted parents, Bob and Martha Ann Jenny, who with unwavering love spent their lives attending to his special needs.
Surviving are his brother, Ty Jenny (Becky); nephew, Chris Jenny; niece, Erica Miller (Josh); as well as several aunts, uncles, and cousins.
A special note of gratitude to the Pruitt Heath Care facility and staff for the last 13 years of assisting with Keith's daily care.
A graveside service will be held Wednesday, September 25th at 11:00 a.m. at St. Paul's Cemetery in Hampton, SC.
Remembrances: Special Olympics of Georgia. www.specialolympicsga.org or Special Olympics Georgia, 6046 Financial Drive, Norcross, GA 30071.
Published in Savannah Morning News from Sept. 22 to Sept. 23, 2019