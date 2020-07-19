Keith Lewis Oliver
Savannah, Georgia
Keith Lewis Oliver, 57, of Savannah, Georgia passed away on July 17, 2020. There will be a private family tribute at a later date. Keith was born in Savannah to the late Norma Jean Oliver. He was a graduate of Hershel V. Jenkins High School in 1981. Keith was a life member of the IBEW Local Union #508.
Keith is survived by his two sons, Ian and Gage Oliver; his Ex-wife, Deanna Oliver; his brother Jeff Oliver(Beth) and his father Robert Oliver(Brenda).
Savannah Morning News
7/20/2020
