Funeral service for Mr. Keith Maurice Brown will be held 11:00 a.m., Saturday, April 27, 2019 at Victory Prayer Synagogue, Inc., 1501 E Broad St. Savannah, GA 31401. Musical Celebration: 6:00 - 8:00 p.m., Friday, April 26, 2019 at the church. Interment: Oak Grove Cemetery
Survivors: wife, Salathia Washington Brown; mother, Chief Apostle Everlena Chisholm (Apostle James); children, Shameka Washington, Tymere Washington, Willie Jones, Ebony Jones, Brenda Jones, Eli Jones, Trina Jones; brothers, Pastor Lawrence Bentley (Monica), Overseer Jerome Duncan (Angela); sisters, Lynette Rolle, Octavia Bivins (Marion); 23 grandchildren.
Published in Savannah Morning News on Apr. 26, 2019