Kelle Claire Jackson
Tybee Island, GA
Kelle Claire Jackson passed away on Wednesday, October 15, 2019. She was born in Metairie, Louisiana on December 13, 1979 to Edward Lawson Davis III and Brenda Boudreaux Davis. Kelle attended Roswell High School and graduated from Armstrong Atlantic State University in Savannah with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Early Childhood Education. Kelle was a ray of sunshine to all who knew her. She was thoughtful, encouraging, caring and always went the extra mile for others. Many times she professed that her greatest accomplishment in life was being a mother to Lilah and Peyton. Kelle was especially loyal to her husband, Cam, and her best friend and childhood friend of 30 years, Bethany Myrick Kellam.
Kelle is survived by her husband, Cameron Jackson, her daughter, Lilah Grace Jackson, and son, Peyton Cameron Jackson; her father, Edward Davis III, her mother and father-in-law Terry and Paul Jackson Sr., her brother Lawson Davis Jr. (Chantal), nephew Rebel and niece Riley; Her brother and sister-in-law Paul and Carrie Jackson, and nephews Trey and Kyle Jackson. All of her loving and supportive family in New Orleans. She is preceded in death by her mother, Brenda Boudreaux Davis.
A memorial service will be held in New Orleans, Louisiana for close friends and family on Saturday, October 19th. A celebration of life will be held at a future date on Tybee Island, Georgia. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Trinity Chapel (United Methodist Church), where Kelle was an active member. [email protected]; P.O. Box 1203, Tybee Island, GA 31328.
