Services
Thomas C Strickland & Sons Funeral Homes -West Chatham Chapel
901 W Hwy 80
Pooler, GA 31322
(912) 748-2444
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Thomas C Strickland & Sons Funeral Homes -West Chatham Chapel
901 W Hwy 80
Pooler, GA 31322
Memorial service
Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020
7:00 PM
Thomas C Strickland & Sons Funeral Homes -West Chatham Chapel
901 W Hwy 80
Pooler, GA 31322
Kelly Patrick Singletary Obituary
Kelly Patrick Singletary
Garden City, GA
Kelly Patrick Singletary, 52, passed away on Friday, February 7, 2020.
Kelly was born in Savannah and was preceded in death by his mother, Mary Boatright Singletary, and a brother, Lee Singletary. He was a graduate of Groves High School and coached several years at Savannah Christian. He enjoyed golfing, fishing and watching football. Survivors include his children, Morgan Starling (Scott), Parker Singletary and Jackson Singletary; grandchildren, Coleman, Beck and Emma Starling; father, Walt Singletary; sister, Sherry Harrell; brothers, Joey Singletary, Johnny Griner and Mike Griner, as well as a number of nieces and nephews. The visitation will be on Thursday, February 13th from 5 until 7 p.m. at the funeral home followed by the memorial service at 7 p.m. in the chapel of the Thomas C. Strickland & Sons Funeral Home located at 901 W. Hwy. 80 in Pooler. Friends may sign the online register book at www.stricklandandsonsfuneralhome.com
Thomas C. Strickland & Sons Funeral Homes – West Chatham Chapel (912) 748-2444
Savannah Morning News
02/12/2020
Published in Savannah Morning News from Feb. 11 to Feb. 12, 2020
