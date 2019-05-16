Home

Sidney A. Jones & Campbell Funeral Services
124 West Park Ave.
Savannah, GA 31401
912-234-7226
Visitation
Thursday, May 16, 2019
2:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Sidney A. Jones & Campbell Funeral Services
124 West Park Ave.
Savannah, GA 31401
Visitation
Friday, May 17, 2019
2:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Sidney A. Jones & Campbell Funeral Services
124 West Park Ave.
Savannah, GA 31401
Visitation
Saturday, May 18, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Funeral service
Saturday, May 18, 2019
11:00 AM
Calvary Baptist Temple
4625 Waters Avenue
Savannah, GA
Kelvin Ansari Sr.

Kelvin Ansari Sr. Obituary
We celebrate the life and memory of Sgt. Kelvin Ansari, Sr., whose death occurred on Saturday, May 11, 2019.

He will lie instate on Thursday, May 16th and Friday, May 17th between 2-9 p.m. in the Chapel of Campbell and Sons Funeral Home. The visitation will be open to the public. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at Calvary Baptist Temple, 4625 Waters Avenue, Savannah, GA 31404. A brief visitation will be held at the church on Saturday, May 18th between 9-10 a.m. before the funeral service. After the service a motorcade will head to Bonaventure Cemetery (The Greenwich Section). Please sign our guestbook at www.campbellandsons.com

Published in Savannah Morning News on May 16, 2019
