We celebrate the life and memory of Sgt. Kelvin Ansari, Sr., whose death occurred on Saturday, May 11, 2019.
He will lie instate to sign the Guestbook on Thursday, May 16th and Friday, May 17th between 2-9 p.m. in the Chapel of Campbell and Sons Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at Calvary Baptist Temple, 4625 Waters Avenue, Savannah, GA 31404. A brief visitation will be held at the church on Saturday, May 18th between 9-10 a.m. before the funeral service. After the service a motorcade will head to Bonaventure Cemetery (The Greenwich Section). Please sign our guestbook at www.campbellandsons.com
Published in Savannah Morning News from May 16 to May 17, 2019