Kenna P. Rawson
Paden City, WV
Kenna Pauline Rawson, 22, of Savannah, GA, passed away Monday, October 21, 2019, in Paden City, WV.
She was born July 13, 1997, in East Liverpool, Ohio, and raised in Daniels, West Virginia. Growing up, she loved and cherished her years dancing with Karen Fama and the Karenettes. She loved traveling and at one point in high school had the opportunity to live with her Uncle Luke in Germany. It was then that she was afforded the opportunity to travel across Europe.
Kenna's first job was working side by side with her mother at Ortiz Custom Guns in Savannah. She loved that job and meeting all the new people. Her next job was with the Dollar Tree Corporation, where she started as a part time cashier and worked her way up to her last position as store manager of two stores. Kenna always loved a challenge.
Those left to cherish her memory are her son, Avery George DiGuiseppi, her mother, Trudy Bell, of Savannah (formerly of Daniels, WV), her step-father Scott Hunter of Savannah and his children Jennifer, Stephanie and Steven, and her father, George and his wife, Shawna Crawford Rawson, of Wellsville, Ohio.
Those also left to cherish her memory are her uncle and aunt, Luke and Jess Bell, and her cousins, Seth and Aurora, all of Colorado Springs. Kenna had a special "aunt", Sarah Birchfield, and three "sisters/cousins", Madison, Mareya, and Miranda, all of Daniels, WV. Family members also left to cherish her memory are her uncle, Joseph Rawson of Wellsville, Ohio; her aunt, Kimberly Rawson of Wellsville; and cousins: Breanna Rawson, Brea Williams, McKenna Rawson, and Kaylee Rawson, all of Wellsville, and Kristina and Erin Rawson of Columbus, Ohio. Also left to mourn her loss are her last remaining grandparents: Barbara and Wayne Ashcraft of Raymond, MS (maternal) and Cindy Ighnat (paternal) of Stratton, Ohio. Other special family members include her aunt, Melaine Bell, and cousins Aaron and Mason of Hinesville, Georgia; aunt, Deborah Peters Marlowe of Wilmington, North Carolina; and cousin Justin Bell, aunt Vicky Bell and cousins Maddy Bell and Steven Wiscount. She was also loved and looked out for by a close family friend, Mark Bednarz, whom she affectionately referred to as "Officer Bednubs". Kenna has a special great-aunt, Judy Wilson, of Stratton, Ohio, who also adores her. Many other extended family loved Kenna and will certainly feel the loss.
She was preceded in death by her paternal grandfather, Joseph Rawson, Jr.; great-great-aunt and great-great-uncle, Minnie Sims and George Sims who adored her with all of their hearts; great-grandmother, Deloris Bergles-Goddard; grandfather, Luther Bell, Jr.; great-great-grandmother, Pauline W. Bell; cousins: Seth Michael Bell, Jareden Joseph Rawson, and Devonee Faith Rawson; and two great-uncles: David and Dennis Bell.
The Bell/Rawson family would like to recognize that we couldn't get through times like this without our matriarchs, Cindy and Kim. They are truly the glue that holds this family together.
The funeral service was held at 5:00 pm on Saturday, October 26, 2019, at the Roberts Funeral Home with Pastor Dirk Hall of the Living Well Church officiating.
Per her request, she was cremated. Remains will be buried in the family plot at Spring Hill Cemetery.
The entire Bell, Rawson and Ortiz Custom Guns family regret that this notice is being given to our Savannah area friends posthumously. Please understand that it was due to technical issues beyond anyone's control. Kenna would want us to "just keep it moving" and that's what we are going to try to do. And remember- Vienna waits for you....
Savannah Morning News
October 30, 2019
