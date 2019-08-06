|
Savannah - Kenneth Andrew Smoak Kenneth Andrew Smoak, 71, died August 2, 2019, surrounded by his loving family.
He was born in Orangeburg, SC, September 29, 1947, and lived in Savannah most of his life. Throughout his life he worked at Savannah Bank, Sea Pines, Savannah Foods, Savannah Electric, and Southern Company. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ralph Andrew Smoak and Carrie Elizabeth Walters Smoak.
Surviving are his wife, Diane Carlton Smoak, of Savannah; son, Andrew Thomas Smoak (Cynthia) of Marietta, GA; daughter, Sarah Kathleen Smoak Ledy (Cal) of Ocala, FL; grandchildren Laura and Jackson Smoak and Greysun, Ava, and Lillian Ledy; sister, Peggy Smoak Goldsmith (Lloyd) of Woodstock, GA; brother, Wayne Smoak (Sandy) of Savannah; and nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held at Fox & Weeks Funeral Directors, Hodgson Chapel, Tuesday 5-7 PM. Funeral service will be held Wednesday 11AM in the chapel of the funeral home with Interment to follow in the Greenwich Section of Bonaventure Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Isle of Hope Baptist Church, 22 Rose Ave., Savannah, GA, 31406; or The .
