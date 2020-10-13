Summerville - Kenneth Dwight Burkhalter, 75, of Summerville, husband of Karen K. Woods Burkhalter passed away Saturday, October 10, 2020 at Summerville Medical Center.
JAMES A. DYAL FUNERAL HOME REQUIRES FACIAL MASKS AND SOCIAL DISTANCING
Family and friends are invited to attend his Funeral Service at 9 o'clock at James A. Dyal Funeral Home Chapel, Friday, October 16, 2020. Burial at Beaufort National Cemetery, Beaufort, SC will be PRIVATE.
Mr. Burkhalter was born December 26, 1944, in Amarillo, TX, son of the late Ara L. Burkhalter and Annie L. McHenry Burkhalter. Mr. Burkhalter served in the United States Army from 1962 to 1986 rising to the rank of CW3 before retiring. He was a Physicians Assistant from 1976 to 2000. He retired from all work in 2000. He spent three years in Germany and three years in Korea.
Survivors include his wife, Karen, three sons: Jerry Burkhalter (Sylvia) of Chesapeake, VA, Kenneth F. Burkhalter (Lois) of Summerville and Jeffery Burkhalter of Denver, CO; his Yorkie: Buddy, six grandchildren: Jerry, Jr., Anita, James, Angel (Kyle), Chasity (Kevin), and Steven; six great grandchildren: Alyssa, Christian, Amber, Kylie, Caden and Justin; two great great grandchildren: Jayce and Cam; three brothers and one sister: Bill Burkhalter (Rosie), Leroy Duane Burkhalter (Gwen), Johnny Burkhalter and Patricia Cochrell and several nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Dorchester Paws, 136 4 Paws Lane, Summerville, SC 29483.
A memorial message may be written to the family by visiting our website at www.jamesadyal.com
.
ARRANGEMENTS BY JAMES A. DYAL FUNERAL HOME, 303 SOUTH MAIN STREET, SUMMERVILLE, SC 29483 (843)873-4040. Savannah Morning News October 13, 2020