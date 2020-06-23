Kenneth E. Walters
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Kenneth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kenneth E. Walters
Savannah, Georgia
Kenneth Eugene Walters, died at home March 27, 2020 on Isle of Hope. He was 90 years old. He was born in Casey, Illinois, to Lon and Audrey Walters. He is preceded in death by his wife of 68 years, Geraldine "Jerry" Walters. He is survived by two daughters, Debra Van Cott (Joe) and Kathy Walters Burnsed (Bucky) four grandchildren and four great grandchildren.
He retired from the 165th Airlift Wing, Georgia Air National Guard in 1985 after 36 years of service. As a Flight Engineer aboard C-124 and C-130 cargo aircraft he earned more than 15,000 flying hours
A memorial service to celebrate his life will be held Saturday, June 27th at 11:00 a.m. at The Sanctuary of Savannah, 8912 Whitfield Avenue, Savannah, GA. Visitation will precede the Memorial Service at 10 a.m. Remembrances can be sent to The Old Savannah City Mission, 2414 Bull Street, 31401 or Our Father's Heart 11812 Middleground Road Savannah, GA 31419
Savannah Morning News
June 24, 2020
Please sign our Obituary Guestbook at
savannahnow.com/obituaries





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Savannah Morning News from Jun. 23 to Jun. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
27
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
The Sanctuary of Savannah
Send Flowers
JUN
27
Memorial service
11:00 AM
The Sanctuary of Savannah
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Bonaventure Funeral Chapel
2520 Bonaventure Rd
Savannah, GA 31404
(912) 335-8506
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved