Kenneth E. WaltersSavannah, GeorgiaKenneth Eugene Walters, died at home March 27, 2020 on Isle of Hope. He was 90 years old. He was born in Casey, Illinois, to Lon and Audrey Walters. He is preceded in death by his wife of 68 years, Geraldine "Jerry" Walters. He is survived by two daughters, Debra Van Cott (Joe) and Kathy Walters Burnsed (Bucky) four grandchildren and four great grandchildren.He retired from the 165th Airlift Wing, Georgia Air National Guard in 1985 after 36 years of service. As a Flight Engineer aboard C-124 and C-130 cargo aircraft he earned more than 15,000 flying hoursA memorial service to celebrate his life will be held Saturday, June 27th at 11:00 a.m. at The Sanctuary of Savannah, 8912 Whitfield Avenue, Savannah, GA. Visitation will precede the Memorial Service at 10 a.m. Remembrances can be sent to The Old Savannah City Mission, 2414 Bull Street, 31401 or Our Father's Heart 11812 Middleground Road Savannah, GA 31419