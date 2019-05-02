Home

Kenneth G. Rushing Obituary
Kenneth G. Rushing, 85, of Marion, KY. died April 30, 2019 at his home in Marion, KY. He retired from the United States Air Force as a Senior Master Sergeant and also retired from Civil Service and Atlas Van Lines. He was a member of Marion Baptist Church.

Survivors include his wife, Glenda Rushing of Marion, KY.; daughter, Gina Rushing (Sam) Byrd of Tybee Island, GA.; son, William M. (Rita) Rushing of Humble, TX. and grandchildren, Olivia, Dylan, Jordan, Emily and Ryan "Bear" Rushing.

He was preceded in death by his 1st wife, Doris Rushing; 2nd wife, Donna Rushing; son, Nick Rushing; parents, Oscar Nicholas and Juanita Rushing and step brother, Joe Tabor.

Services are scheduled for 11 AM Friday May 3, 2019 at Gilbert Funeral Home in Marion, KY. with interment in St. William Cemetery. The family will receive visitors from 5-8 PM Thursday at the funeral home.
Published in Savannah Morning News on May 2, 2019
