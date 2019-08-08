|
Savannah - Kenneth J. Scott, Jr. (Scotty) Kenneth J Scott, Jr, (Scotty) passed away peacefully at the age of 99, with his loving niece and caregiver by his side on Monday August 5, 2019. He was born in Sylvania, GA, to Kenneth Jordan Scott and Bertha Lee Scott and was the 3rd of seven children and the first son.
His dream as a child was always to fly planes, and he made that happen when he and his brother Winfield joined the US Army Air on February 8, 1944. After basic training he was sent to Aviation Cadet training in Alabama, where he met the love of his life, Betty Jean Mitchell. He was sent to serve in Bottisham, England to fly fighter planes during World War II where he flew a total of 62 missions in his P-51 Mustang plane named "Curiosity Betty" . After the war, he returned home to marry, Betty, in 1945.
During his military career of 29 years, and reaching the rank of Lt. Col, he worked in many different positions, radio operator, military police, flying on the acrobatics team, test pilot, Special Advisor to the Spanish Air Force, teaching and as Aerospace Maintenance Director at the time of his retirement in Colorado Springs, CO in 1971.
He loved his military career and had many stories to share, and that he did when he was involved with the planning and building of the Mighty Eighth Air Force Museum in Pooler, GA where he volunteered to share his experiences while giving tours of the museum.
He was truly a loving and devoted man to his wife Betty of 73 years, to his country, and to his family and friends.
Mr. Scott was predeceased by his wife Betty Jean Mitchell Scott, his parents, Kenneth and Bertha Scott, his siblings, Hilda Bazemore, Margaret Harley, Winfield Scott, Lina Lee, Mollie Bragg and Anthony Scott.
He is survived by numerous nieces and nephews, and cousins.
The family would like to thank the amazing ladies that had been his and Betty's caregivers for many years. Not only did they tend to their physical needs, they also played an amazing part in his spiritual and mental needs offering companionship and love.
Visitation and services will be at the Chapel of the Mighty Eighth Museum, 175 Bourne Avenue, Pooler, GA 31322 on Friday, August 9th: Visitation: 10am, Celebration of Life at 11am. Burial will be at Screven Memorial Cemetery in Sylvania, GA at 2pm. Savannah Morning News August 8, 2019
Published in Savannah Morning News on Aug. 8, 2019