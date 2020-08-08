1/1
Kenneth Lee Bolen
Pooler, GA
Kenneth Lee Bolen, 29, of Pooler, passed away on Thursday, August 6, 2020 at Memorial Health University Medical Center. Lee was born in Columbia, SC and was a self-employed driver for Uber and Lyft. He had previously been employed with Candler/St. Joseph's for nine years. His family was very important to him and he was a huge Georgia Bulldog fan. He will be remembered for standing up for family, friends, and strangers for what he believed in. Survivors include his parents, William Kenneth "Ken" & Vicki Bolen; his fiancé, Monica Lopez; children, Victoria Lopez, Kian Lopez and Alexander Martin; brothers, Christopher & Crystal Bolen and Joshua & Kim Bolen; nephews, Mac, Ryder, Asher and Carter; grandparents, Roger & Judy Hammond; aunts, uncles and cousins, Jackie & Ken Bowker, Jordan and Aric, Michael & Kim Bolen, Katy and Spencer, Patty Bonner, Jamie, and his dog, Mayah. The celebration of Lee's life will be on Tuesday, August 11th at 2 p.m. in the chapel of the Thomas C. Strickland & Sons Funeral Home located at 901 West Highway 80 in Pooler. Family and friends will be given an opportunity to share a story or memory of Lee. Casual attire requested. All CDC and social distancing guidelines will be in place, including the mandatory wearing of masks (Chatham County Mandate). Thomas C. Strickland & Sons Funeral Homes – West Chatham Chapel (912) 748-2444
Savannah Morning News
08/08/2020
Published in Savannah Morning News from Aug. 8 to Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
11
Celebration of Life
02:00 PM
West Chatham Chapel - Pooler
Funeral services provided by
West Chatham Chapel - Pooler
901 Highway 80 West
Pooler, GA 31322
(912) 748-2444
