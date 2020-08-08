Kenneth Lee BolenPooler, GAKenneth Lee Bolen, 29, of Pooler, passed away on Thursday, August 6, 2020 at Memorial Health University Medical Center. Lee was born in Columbia, SC and was a self-employed driver for Uber and Lyft. He had previously been employed with Candler/St. Joseph's for nine years. His family was very important to him and he was a huge Georgia Bulldog fan. He will be remembered for standing up for family, friends, and strangers for what he believed in. Survivors include his parents, William Kenneth "Ken" & Vicki Bolen; his fiancé, Monica Lopez; children, Victoria Lopez, Kian Lopez and Alexander Martin; brothers, Christopher & Crystal Bolen and Joshua & Kim Bolen; nephews, Mac, Ryder, Asher and Carter; grandparents, Roger & Judy Hammond; aunts, uncles and cousins, Jackie & Ken Bowker, Jordan and Aric, Michael & Kim Bolen, Katy and Spencer, Patty Bonner, Jamie, and his dog, Mayah. The celebration of Lee's life will be on Tuesday, August 11th at 2 p.m. in the chapel of the Thomas C. Strickland & Sons Funeral Home located at 901 West Highway 80 in Pooler. Family and friends will be given an opportunity to share a story or memory of Lee. Casual attire requested. All CDC and social distancing guidelines will be in place, including the mandatory wearing of masks (Chatham County Mandate). Thomas C. Strickland & Sons Funeral Homes – West Chatham Chapel (912) 748-2444Savannah Morning News08/08/2020Please sign our Obituary Guestbook at