A much loved father and brother, Kenneth Malcolm Gardner, 62, of Savannah, Georgia passed away on June 9th, 2019 in his home. Kenny was born on January, 18th 1957 in Laurinburg, NC. He graduated from Scotland High School in Laurinburg in 1976 where he met Elizabeth Guerry of Savannah, Georgia. After marriage in 1981, they moved to Savannah where they welcomed their son Kenneth Matthew Gardner into their lives.
For over twenty years, Kenny worked as a stevedore under the International Longshoreman's Association at the Georgia Port Authority. An avid hunter and fisherman, he lived for the outdoors and felt most at home in a deer stand or the bow of a boat with a fishing rod. Despite his hailing from inland North Carolina, Kenny lived with salt water in his veins, taking any and every opportunity to go saltwater fishing around the Georgia Lowcountry. He stayed true to his North Carolina roots with an affinity for Eastern Carolina barbeque and insistence that "Lowcountry Boil" should be referred to as "Frogmore Stew". Above all, Kenny was a dedicated father to his son, Matthew. "I cannot remember a time we had ever exchanged cross words or were mad with each other," Matthew says of his relationship with his father-- a strong testament of their loving relationship. Kenny is predeceased by his parents Henry Culbreth Gardner and Kathleen D. Gardner. Kenny is survived by son Matthew Gardner and daughter-in-law Andrea Gardner, and three siblings: David Culbreth Gardner and wife, Sally of Laurinburg; James Wilson "Jimmy" Gardner of Laurinburg, NC; Gary Alan and wife, Ann of Laurinburg; Ellen G. Best and husband, James "Shim" Best of Irvington, VA. A visitation will be held at Baker McCullough on Saturday, June 15th at 12:00pm with a memorial service to follow at 2:00pm. Flowers can be sent to Baker McCullough and memorial donations can be sent to the Georgia Chapter for the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (afsp.org).
Published in Savannah Morning News on June 14, 2019