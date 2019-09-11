|
Rincon - Kenneth Niles Lanier Kenneth Niles Lanier passed away on September 4, 2019 under the care of hospice, surrounded by his beloved family. He was born August 22, 1944 in Savannah, GA and resided there until graduation from H.V. Jenkins High School. Upon graduating he enlisted in the United States Army, serving his country in Vietnam and retiring in 1983 as SFC Quality Control Supervisor for Army Aviation Helicopter and Fixed-Wing. He then took his talents and expertise to Gulfstream Aerospace where he was employed as Senior Airworthiness Inspector until his retirement in 2007.
Kenneth was actively involved in his community as a Past Master in the Freemasons Thunderbolt Lodge #693, member of Scottish Rite Freemasons, and joined the Alee Temple Shriners in 1984. He had a passion for ham radio operations and was a General Class Amateur Radio Operator and senior team member of Radio Georgia Amateur Radio Club of Effingham. He also volunteered his time to Amateur Radio Emergency Services of Georgia and Georgia Traffic and Emergency Net.
Although undeniably dedicated to his country and community, Kenneth's top priority was always his family. He was a devoted husband to Brenda Lanier until her passing in February 2018. He is lovingly remembered by his three daughters and their families: Michelle Lanier Lynn and her children/grandchildren Amanda (Jocelyn, Cole), Ashley (EJ), and Erica (Orion); Christina Lanier Kennedy and son-in-law Mike Herring and her children/grandchildren CJ (Aiden), Josh, Taylor, and Parker; Angela Lanier Spann and her children/grandchildren Irie, Ilyn, Isaac (Isaac, Jr.), and Janiyah.
Kenneth was a wonderful man, proud American, doting husband, and loving father/grandfather. He will be missed and fondly remembered by all those who knew and loved him.
A memorial service will be held Friday, September 13, 2019 at 3:00 PM at Fox & Weeks Funeral Directors, 7200 Hodgson Memorial Drive, Savannah, GA.
