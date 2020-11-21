Kenneth R. "Rusty" Boice, III
Savannah, GA
Kenneth R. "Rusty" Boice, III, 63, died peacefully in his sleep on Monday November 16, 2020.
The native and longtime resident of Savannah lived in North Carolina for several years. He was the son of Doris Davis Boice and the late Kenneth R. Boice, Jr. He was baptized at Bible Baptist Church in Savannah. Rusty served in the United States Marine Corp. He was a master drywaller working on several major projects in the Savannah and Charlotte, NC areas. Rusty enjoyed helping others, and he was always willing to lend a helping hand to anyone in need. He loved his children more than anything in the world, they were the light of his life. He was a great father, son, and brother. Rusty spent the past 19 years caring for his mother.
In addition to his mother, Rusty leaves behind three daughters, Tonya Leann Morrow, Amanda Boice Hankins (Cody) of Sheridan, AR and Ashley Lynn Christensen (Austin) of Enterprise, AL; two sisters, Ellen Palmer (Jim) of Harrisburg, NC and Penny Boice Morse (Billy) of Richmond Hill; his life partner, Minnie Moffitt of Charlotte; eight grandchildren, several nieces, nephews, friends, and neighbors that will miss him dearly.
A private service was held.
Because of Rusty's love for animals the family suggests in lieu of flowers that donations be made in his honor to Humane Society for Greater Savannah, 7215 Sallie Mood Drive, Savannah, GA 31406.
Please visit www.foxandweeks.com
to sign our online guestbook.
Savannah Morning News
11/22/2020
Please sign our Obituary Guestbook at savannahnow.com/obituaries