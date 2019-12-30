|
Kenneth R. Richbourg
Savannah
Kenneth R. Richbourg, 77, of Savannah, GA died Saturday, December 28, 2019.
The family will receive visitors Friday, January 3, 2020 from 5:00 to 7:00 PM at Fox & Weeks Funeral Directors, Hodgson Chapel at 7200 Hodgson Memorial Drive, Savannah, GA 31406. The funeral service will be held Saturday January 4, 2020 at 1:00 PM at Fox & Weeks Funeral Directors, Hodgson Chapel. Interment will follow at Greenwich Cemetery.
Flowers are appreciated, however memorial gifts may be made to the , als.org and Mt. Dora Children's Home, 301 W. 13th Ave., Mt. Dora, FL 32757, mdchome.org.
