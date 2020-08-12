1/
Kenneth Randall Lewis
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kenneth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kenneth Randall Lewis
Savannah, GA
Kenneth Lewis, 72, a lifetime resident of Savannah, died at his residence on July 22, 2020, two days before his 73rd birthday.
He graduated from HV Jenkins High School in 1967 and then joined the US Navy. He was assigned to the Construction Battalion, also known as the Fighting Seabees, where he served three tours in Vietnam. He was self-employed in the food industry and had recenty retired.
He is preceded in death by his parents Pompey and Sara Lewis. Kenneth is survived by a son Jason Lewis of Savannah; two brothers, Ronnie (Linda) Lewis of Bakersfield, CA, Danny (Frank) Lewis of Savannah, GA; sister, Suzanne Lewis (Bob)Ward of Richmond Hill, GA, and several nieces, and nephews. Kenneth loved his family very much and they loved him. Remembrances can be made to Hospice of Savannah for their excellent care.
Savannah Morning News
Please sign our Obituary Guestbook at
savannahnow.com/obituaries

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Savannah Morning News from Aug. 12 to Aug. 13, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by SavannahNow.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved