Kenneth Randall LewisSavannah, GAKenneth Lewis, 72, a lifetime resident of Savannah, died at his residence on July 22, 2020, two days before his 73rd birthday.He graduated from HV Jenkins High School in 1967 and then joined the US Navy. He was assigned to the Construction Battalion, also known as the Fighting Seabees, where he served three tours in Vietnam. He was self-employed in the food industry and had recenty retired.He is preceded in death by his parents Pompey and Sara Lewis. Kenneth is survived by a son Jason Lewis of Savannah; two brothers, Ronnie (Linda) Lewis of Bakersfield, CA, Danny (Frank) Lewis of Savannah, GA; sister, Suzanne Lewis (Bob)Ward of Richmond Hill, GA, and several nieces, and nephews. Kenneth loved his family very much and they loved him. Remembrances can be made to Hospice of Savannah for their excellent care.