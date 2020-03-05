|
Kerry Alan Metts
Ellijay, GA
Kerry Alan Metts, 54 transitioned from this world on February 22, 2020 at 6:02 am in Jasper, Ga. Kerry was born on September 7, 1965 in Savannah. He was a loving and devoted son, brother, uncle and friend. Kerry never met a stranger. He will be remembered for his Love of God, others, animals, food and outdoors, his laugh, boundless enthusiasm, kind heart and accepting and forgiving manner.
Kerry was preceded in death by his parents, Charles E. Metts and Carolyn E. Metts. Kerry is survived by his sisters, Karen (Robert) Cheong, and Cindy Knight, other relatives and friends.
We will Celebrate Kerry's Life on Saturday, March 7th at 3:00 pm on the dock at Coffee Bluff Marina. We will be fellowshipping with all of Kerry's family and friends. Donations may be made in Kerry's name to: Build An Ark Animal Rescue in Ellijay, Ga.
