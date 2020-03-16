Home

Kerry Brooks "Bouke" Burnsed Jr.

Kerry Brooks "Bouke" Burnsed Jr. Obituary
Kerry Brooks "Bouke" Burnsed, Jr.
Warrenton, GA
Kerry Brooks "Bouke" Burnsed, Jr., 50, died Sunday, March 15, 2020.
The Effingham County native was a forester with Hawkins Logging. He was a 1988 Effingham County High School graduate and an ABAC graduate. Kerry loved to hunt and fish and was a member of the Warren/McDuffie chapter of the NWTF.
He is survived by his son, Andrew Price; parents, Kerry and Rose Burnsed; brothers, Timmy Burnsed (Marci) and Chris Burnsed (Shannon); nieces/nephews, Megan Hayes (Brandon), Timothy Burnsed, Haylee Burnsed, Caylee Burnsed, and Brooks Burnsed; great-nephew, Boone Hayes; and several aunts, uncles, cousins, and very special friends and coworkers who were like family.
Visitation: 1:30 – 2:45 pm Wednesday, March 18, 2020 in the funeral home.
Funeral: 3 pm Wednesday, March 18, 2020 in the funeral home chapel.
Interment: Springfield Cemetery Annex.
Thomas C. Strickland & Sons Funeral Home Effingham Chapel
Savannah Morning News
March 17, 2020
Published in Savannah Morning News from Mar. 16 to Mar. 17, 2020
