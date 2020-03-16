|
|
Kerry Brooks "Bouke" Burnsed, Jr.
Warrenton, GA
Kerry Brooks "Bouke" Burnsed, Jr., 50, died Sunday, March 15, 2020.
The Effingham County native was a forester with Hawkins Logging. He was a 1988 Effingham County High School graduate and an ABAC graduate. Kerry loved to hunt and fish and was a member of the Warren/McDuffie chapter of the NWTF.
He is survived by his son, Andrew Price; parents, Kerry and Rose Burnsed; brothers, Timmy Burnsed (Marci) and Chris Burnsed (Shannon); nieces/nephews, Megan Hayes (Brandon), Timothy Burnsed, Haylee Burnsed, Caylee Burnsed, and Brooks Burnsed; great-nephew, Boone Hayes; and several aunts, uncles, cousins, and very special friends and coworkers who were like family.
Visitation: 1:30 – 2:45 pm Wednesday, March 18, 2020 in the funeral home.
Funeral: 3 pm Wednesday, March 18, 2020 in the funeral home chapel.
Interment: Springfield Cemetery Annex.
Thomas C. Strickland & Sons Funeral Home Effingham Chapel (912) 754-6421
Savannah Morning News
March 17, 2020
Please sign our Obituary Guestbook at
savannahnow.com/obituaries
Published in Savannah Morning News from Mar. 16 to Mar. 17, 2020