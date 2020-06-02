Kevin D. Lozada
Savannah
Kevin David Lozada, 44, of Savannah, Georgia, died Sunday afternoon, May 31, 2020.
Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced by Gamble Funeral Service - 410 Stephenson Avenue.
Please share your thoughts about Kevin and his life at www.gamblefuneralservice.com.
Savannah Morning News
Savannah
Kevin David Lozada, 44, of Savannah, Georgia, died Sunday afternoon, May 31, 2020.
Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced by Gamble Funeral Service - 410 Stephenson Avenue.
Please share your thoughts about Kevin and his life at www.gamblefuneralservice.com.
Savannah Morning News
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Savannah Morning News from Jun. 2 to Jun. 3, 2020.