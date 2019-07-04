|
|
Kevin Frawley, 41, passed away July 2, 2019 at Pruitt Health after a long illness.
The Chatham County native lived most of his life in Effingham, he was a member of Rincon United Methodist Church and was formerly employed at Kroger. He loved fishing, wrestling, and watching t.v.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Nancy Frawley; and brother, Ronald Frawley.
Survivors include his father, Remer R. Frawley; uncles and aunt, Calvin Childers, Ray and Shirley Causey; numerous cousins including, Mark Beasley.
Visitation will be 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Funeral services will be 10 a.m. Saturday at Rincon United Methodist Church.
Interment will follow in Wesley United Methodist Church Cemetery in Sylvania.
Thomas C. Strickland & Sons Funeral Home, Effingham Chapel. 754-6421
Published in Savannah Morning News on July 4, 2019