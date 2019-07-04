Home

POWERED BY

Services
Effingham Chapel - Rincon
2460 Highway 21 South
Rincon, GA 31326
912-754-6421
Resources
More Obituaries for Kevin Frawley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kevin Frawley

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kevin Frawley Obituary
Kevin Frawley, 41, passed away July 2, 2019 at Pruitt Health after a long illness.

The Chatham County native lived most of his life in Effingham, he was a member of Rincon United Methodist Church and was formerly employed at Kroger. He loved fishing, wrestling, and watching t.v.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Nancy Frawley; and brother, Ronald Frawley.

Survivors include his father, Remer R. Frawley; uncles and aunt, Calvin Childers, Ray and Shirley Causey; numerous cousins including, Mark Beasley.

Visitation will be 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.

Funeral services will be 10 a.m. Saturday at Rincon United Methodist Church.

Interment will follow in Wesley United Methodist Church Cemetery in Sylvania.

Thomas C. Strickland & Sons Funeral Home, Effingham Chapel. 754-6421
Published in Savannah Morning News on July 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now