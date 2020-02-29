|
Kevin O'Brien
Savannah
O'Brien, Kevin – a resident of Savannah, Ga, passed away on February 27, 2020 at the age of 72. Born in Bayonne, NJ to Vincent O'Brien and Anne (Sullivan) O'Brien, Kevin was raised in New Hyde Park, NY. He graduated from St. John's Prep in Brooklyn, received his bachelor's degree from the University of Dayton and masters' degrees from San Diego State University & Indiana University.
Kevin devoted 33 years of his life to Intstitut Montana Zugerberg, in Zug, Switzerland, a renowned Swiss international day and boarding school where he was a teacher, administrator and mentor. He had an enormous impact on the lives of his students and colleagues there, which continues to this day. The loss to the Montana community is immeasurable, and his legacy lives on through the lives of his students around the world.
A lifelong academic, he will also be remembered for his subtle wit, devotion to his friends, family, Catholic faith, Irish heritage and the Pittsburg Steelers. His career as a college counselor led him to visit Savannah, where he was taken with the city and decided to retire. It was in Savannah where he met the love of his life, his wife Sue. The last few years were among the happiest of his life.
In addition to his wife Sue, he is survived by his four siblings, Nancy Vale (Joe), David O'Brien (Chris), Maureen Zambelli (Mike), and Trisha O'Brien (Doug), many nieces, nephews, cousins and the countless students he inspired throughout his life. He will be dearly missed by all who loved him.
May the sun shine warm upon your face, and the rains fall soft upon your fields. And until we meet again, may God hold you in the palm of His hand.
Visitation will be 10 a.m., Monday, March 2, 2020 at St. James Catholic Church, 8412 Whitefield Avenue, Savannah, GA 31406, followed by a memorial funeral mass at 11 a.m.
